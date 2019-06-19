SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out Wednesday morning in the garage of a Fallbrook home, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. at a single-story home on Wintergreen Lane off Via Del Robles, west of Interstate 15, North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi said.



It took crews roughly an hour and 15 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, which started in the garage and eventually spread to the attic, Choi said.



A damage estimate was not immediately available.



Investigators from the sheriff's Bomb/Arson unit were sent to the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.