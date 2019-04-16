SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Tuesday morning and damaged a liquor store in the Normal Heights neighborhood, authorities said.
The non-injury blaze at Cherokee Market Beer & Wine on Cherokee Avenue just north of Madison Avenue was reported shortly before 12:55 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Crews arrived at the two-story structure and saw flames coming from a front window of the business, a fire department dispatch supervisor said.
Firefighters doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 10 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
