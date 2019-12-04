SAN DIEGO — A two-alarm blaze damaged a surfboard shop in the Morena area early Friday morning and sent a firefighter to the hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 2:20 a.m. from a person who reported seeing smoke near the 5100 block of Pacific Highway, San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor Brent Peterson said.



Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a surfboard shop nearby, Peterson said.



Crews doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 40 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.



A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said. An update on the firefighter's condition was not immediately available.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.