SAN DIEGO — A two-alarm blaze damaged a woodworking shop in the Morena area early Friday morning and sent a firefighter to the hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, authorities said.
Dispatchers received a call shortly before 2:20 a.m. from a person who reported seeing smoke near the 5100 block of Pacific Highway, San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor Brent Peterson said.
Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a woodworking shop nearby, Peterson said.
Crews doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 40 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said. An update on the firefighter's condition was not immediately available.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
