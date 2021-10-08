'Bloodied' man found dead with arrow in head in City Heights

A "bloodied" man with an arrow in his head was found dead in a city park on Tuesday morning, and homicide detectives were investigating.



Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to a call at the Central Avenue Mini Park at 3642 Central Avenue, San Diego Police Department Sergeant Yepiz said.



The man, who was "all bloodied up," was declared dead at the scene/



No further information was immediately available.



SDPD say they currently have no suspect description.