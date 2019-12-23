SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were on the scene Monday of a home on fire in Encinitas, fire officials said.



The first call about the fire in the 1400 block of Neptune Avenue was received just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but due to the large amount of water needed to extinguish the fire, a 40 x 60-foot-long bluff collapsed.

A woman who lives in the home was displaced and her dog is missing. There were no reports of injuries.



A geologist is scheduled to assess the damage on Monday, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





