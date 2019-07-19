SAN DIEGO — A person was found dead Thursday in a wrecked truck in a ravine alongside a rural road in the eastern San Diego County highlands.



The discovery off the 7900 block of State Route 79 in Descanso was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



It was unclear when the vehicle, described as a white utility truck, crashed off the back-country road just north of Interstate 8, CHP public- affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.