SAN DIEGO — A car smashed into a bar in National City early Friday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. The woman behind the wheel accidentally reversed all the way into the N-City Sports Lounge located at 2511 Sweetwater Road in National City.

The woman knocked down a support beam, but police say they don’t believe the woman was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The building was deemed unsafe and a building inspector will be assessing the damage, according to police.

The bar was closed when the incident happened and the car was removed from the bar. There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.