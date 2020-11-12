Chula Vista police searching for missing 81-year-old man

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police reached out to the public Friday for help in locating an 81-year-old man who went missing in Chula Vista.



Donald Mooring was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near Otay Ranch Mall in eastern Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista police.



Mooring suffers from dementia and could be driving a white 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with CA license plate 7CHU230, police said.



He is described as black, 5-foot-9 and weighing about 230 pounds with white hair. Mooring was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.



Anyone with information on Mooring's whereabouts is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.