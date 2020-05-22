SAN DIEGO — Fire crews quickly knock down a fire near the downtown area in San Diego early Friday morning.
The fire started around 6 a.m. on the first floor of a commercial building in the 2000 block of Kettner Boulevard, just off the Interstate 5 freeway, according to fire officials.
No further information was immediately available
The incident is under investigation.
Commercial building damaged by fire near downtown area
The fire started around 6 a.m. on the first floor of a commercial building in the 2000 block of Kettner Boulevard, just off the Interstate 5 freeway.
SAN DIEGO — Fire crews quickly knock down a fire near the downtown area in San Diego early Friday morning.