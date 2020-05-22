x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

investigations

Commercial building damaged by fire near downtown area

The fire started around 6 a.m. on the first floor of a commercial building in the 2000 block of Kettner Boulevard, just off the Interstate 5 freeway.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews quickly knock down a fire near the downtown area in San Diego early Friday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on the first floor of a commercial building in the 2000 block of Kettner Boulevard, just off the Interstate 5 freeway, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available

The incident is under investigation.