SAN DIEGO — A man died at a hospital from injuries he suffered when the driver of the Corvette the victim was riding in lost control of the car and crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in Escondido, authorities said Tuesday morning.



The crash occurred on El Norte Parkway, west of Fig Street, about 7:50 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.



Witnesses told officers the driver of the Corvette was speeding westbound on El Norte Parkway and, after passing Fig Street, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the hydrant and tree, causing extensive damaged to the vehicle, Walters said.



A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, Walters said.



It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.



Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer Frank Huston at 760-839-4423.