SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a fire burning on the Viejas Reservation in Alpine.



It sparked around 2 a.m. at 16 Viejas Grade Road at a structure on the reservation. It has since grown to the brush around it.



Heartland Fire, Santee, Viejas and San Diego fire departments are on scene battling the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames from a structure fire near the Viejas Casino and Resort spread to brush in East County overnight, prompting a large response from firefighters.



Crews were called to a two-story abandoned home near Willow Road north of Interstate 8 and east of Alpine at about 2 a.m. and, upon arrival, called for backup.



Firefighters with Heartland, Santee, Viejas and San Diego fire departments worked to control the large flames that were shooting from the home.



Once the blaze was out, crews remained at the scene for several hours to mop up the fire and ensure hot spots didn't flare up.



