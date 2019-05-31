SAN DIEGO — DNA analysis confirmed that the mountain lion killed by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers was the animal that attacked a boy this week in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, an agency spokesman said Friday.



Results from the mountain lion matched the genetic profile of the animal that attacked the 4-year-old boy on Monday, CDFW Lt. Scott Bringman said.



The boy was taken to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from the attack, which was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday at the preserve in the Rancho Penasquitos area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the CDFW.



A hospital spokesman said Tuesday that the youngster was in good condition and was expected to be released soon.

Witnesses said the boy's father kicked the animal and threw a rock to scare it away.



The boy was with a group of 11 people at the time, in an area known as Carson's Crossing in the center of the preserve, Bringman said.



Wildlife officers responded to the scene and identified mountain lion tracks, then a cougar approached the officers a short time later.



"The lion appeared to have little fear of humans, which is abnormal behavior for a mountain lion," the lieutenant said. "The wildlife officers immediately killed the animal to ensure public safety."

Wildlife officers collected clothing samples from the boy and sent them to the CDFW Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Sacramento, along with the mountain lion's body, for DNA analysis, Bringman said.



The last confirmed mountain lion attack in California came in September 2014, when a 6-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Cupertino, according to the CDFW.



The last time a mountain lion attacked someone in San Diego County was in December 1994, when a 56-year-old woman was killed at Cuyamaca State Park.

