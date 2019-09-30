SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen residents of a University City apartment had to be rescued from waist-high water after a car sheared a fire hydrant sending a flood of water into their complex early Monday.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Canyon Park Apartments located at the 9700 block near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Regents Road when a driver allegedly fell asleep and crashed into a hydrant, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the flooding broke the lower floor apartment entrance doors and some tenants had to be rescued using a ladder truck. At least six units were evacuated. More than a dozen tenants are working with the red cross to find a new place to stay for the time being. No injuries were reported, police said.

It is unclear if the driver was injured or if drugs or alcohol played a role.