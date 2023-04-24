Escondido sued over 2021 shooting death of a 59 year-old homeless man

Family members of Steven Olson say an Escondido Police Officer failed to de-escalate altercation, fired seven times in 40 seconds after exiting police car.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The family of an Escondido homeless man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2021 is suing the city and the officer. In their lawsuit, the family of Steven Olson alleges that the officer failed to use non-lethal tactics and instead shot the man seven times in just 40 seconds after he exited his police vehicle

Just after 7 a.m. on April 21, 2021, Escondido police received a call that 59-year-old Steven Olson was seen tampering with cars in a downtown parking lot. The caller told dispatch that Olson was holding a small crowbar and a windshield squeegee.

An officer arrived at the scene and called Olson by his first name. The officer told Olson to drop the items. According to police body cameras, Olson appeared confused and disoriented. He began backing up and seconds later he turned away and started running.

The officer, according to the video and the lawsuit, decided not to pursue Olson and instead remained on the scene to monitor the situation.

A few moments later Officer Chad Moore, who is named in the family's lawsuit, drove by and saw Olson on the street. Upon arriving at the scene, Officer Moore got on his police loudspeaker and ordered Olson to get out of the road. Again, Olson did not respond.

As seen in the footage from Moore's body camera, Olson continued to walk towards Moore, who immediately pulled his gun out. Olson mumbled incoherently, pausing only to say hello to Moore's police K9 who can be heard barking in the video. Olson waved the crowbar as he continued to walk towards Moore.

"Steven, you're going to get shot," said Moore.

"I know, and you're going to get hit," responded Olson.

Seconds later, Moore fired seven shots.

According to the lawsuit, Moore failed to defuse the situation despite knowing that Olson was in the midst of a mental crisis.

"At the time the shots were fired, [Olson] was not a threat to [Officer Moore] nor any bystanders," reads a portion of the lawsuit. "[Olson] was not attempting to strike or throw the object at [Officer Moore] and had not made any furtive gestures. [Olson] died due to the unjustified, unreasonable, and unconstitutional conduct of [Officer Moore]."

Less than six months after Olson's death, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office released its investigation into the shooting, finding that Officer Moore acted appropriately.

The investigation revealed that Officer Moore had other violent interactions with Olson prior to the shooting.

"Moore has had numerous interactions with Olson including a recent incident where Olson was armed with a broomstick and Olson was swinging an 'exacto knife' at a security officer," reads the DA investigation.

Moore told the DA investigators that he deemed Olson as an "imminent threat" and feared that Olson would stab him with the sharp end of the crowbar."

Attorneys for Moore's family disagree.

Reads the lawsuit, "The actions and omissions of [Officer Moore]were unreasonable, conscience-shocking, reckless, and deliberately indifferent to Olson’s and [his family’s] rights."

The lawsuit will now make its way through federal court.