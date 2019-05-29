SAN DIEGO — A firefighter and a resident suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning during a blaze that damaged a Santee mobile home and displaced two people, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call around 7 a.m. from a person reporting a fire at a mobile home park in the 8700 block of Magnolia Avenue, Santee Fire Battalion Chief John Garlow said.



Firefighters arrived to find flames on a carport next to a mobile home, Garlow said. Crews extinguished the blaze, but could not prevent the flames from extending into the residence, he said.



A firefighter suffered minor injuries when he tripped and fell and a resident also suffered minor injuries, Garlow said.



The firefighter was taken to a hospital, and the resident was treated at the scene and did not require transport to a medical facility, he said.



The American Red Cross was called in to help the two displaced residents arrange for interim lodging, Garlow said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.







