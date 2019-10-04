LEMON GROVE, Calif — A family of five was displaced Wednesday after a blaze broke out in their garage, then spread to their Lemon Grove home, killing one of their dogs and causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, authorities said.



The blaze was reported shortly before 11:05 p.m. Tuesday at a single-story house in the 3400 block of Golden View Terrace, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.



The blaze broke out in the garage then spread to the house before crews arrived at the scene, Saghera said.



Firefighters doused the blaze and knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, he said.



Two adults and three children were able to get out of the house on their own, but two dogs were rescued by firefighters and one dog was found dead inside the house, Saghera said.



No other injuries were reported and The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for interim lodging.



The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the structure and its contents, Saghera said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.