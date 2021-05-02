Family and friends of missing Chula Vista mother gathering looking for answers

Friday’s gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Chula Vista Police Department Headquarters.

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Family and friends of Maya Millete, the missing Chula Vista mother, are holding a peaceful rally on Friday in hopes of getting more support in this case and to raise awareness of the disappearance.

Sunday will mark one month that Millete has been missing.

Her husband had previously worked with Chula Vista Police, but according to the department, the husband has not retained a lawyer and is no longer cooperating with the investigation and search efforts. The move is something that the family said, “hurt and surprised them at the same time.”

On Thursday News 8 received confirmation from the Sheriff’s Department that there is no indication that the bones found in Santee by hikers are related to this missing person case. That is something the family echoed as well.

Since Maya went missing on January 7, there has been some movement in the case. On January 23, detectives served a search warrant on her home. During the search, computers were taken from the home as evidence. Officers also impounded her Lexus SUV that had a custom license plate that read “MAYLANI.”

Millete’s husband was believed to be driving the vehicle on January 8, the day after his wife disappeared.

According to a Facebook group searching for Millete, “We have conducted multiple search events, passed out numerous fliers, and have also coordinated with the media in efforts to find answers as to Maya's missing. This is a peaceful rally and we intend to abide by all Chula Vista City rules and regulations. We have the support of CVPD, however please be mindful and do not block entrances and sidewalks.”