Family of Rebecca Zahau petitioning Medical Examiner to change the 32-year-olds cause of death

CORONADO, Calif. — One of San Diego’s most infamous cases will be back in the spotlight Thursday, eleven years later. Rebecca Zahau was found dead at the Spreckles Mansion in Coronado in 2011. Her family maintains it was not a suicide and will hold a news conference with their attorney to discuss a new petition.

Attorney Keith Greer and Rebecca Zahau’s family will discuss the family’s petition being served on the San Diego Medical Examiner and the prior San Diego Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, to change the cause of death on Rebecca Zahau's death certificate to "homicide" or "undetermined."

Zahau's family sued Adam Shacknai for wrongful death and in 2018, a civil jury in San Diego found Shacknai responsible for Zahau's death. Despite the verdict, then-Sheriff, Bill Gore did not reopen the criminal investigation - still insisting it was a suicide.

Zahau family attorney Keith Greer told CBS 8 if they are able to get the cause of death changed, they will push for the criminal case to be reopened. He said the goal in all of this is they want Adam Shacknai held criminally responsible for Rebecca Zahau's death.

"It's frustrating because no matter how loud we scream and who we talk to, people tend to turn and look the other way. It's a challenging thing to take on, but it's the right thing to do," said Greer.

In July the family dropped their lawsuit against former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. They initially sued Gore trying to get documents related to the case that they believed he was hiding.

Greer told CBS 8 they dropped the lawsuit against Gore because there was nothing else to gain from him in the case.

"We were looking for what the sheriff's instructions were for the group of three officers that were reviewing evidence for a second time. We wanted to see in writing what he told them to do, and we found out by his declaration he never put his instructions in writing," said Greer.

Greer also said according to the pleadings, Gore has admitted to not giving the whole case file to the Zahau family.