SAN DIEGO — A family of five and their pets were displaced Thursday when a generator ignited a fire that dealt an estimated $200,000 in damage to their home in Imperial Beach, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a two-story house in the 1700 block of Thelborn Way, south of Satellite Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Investigators determined that a generator sparked the fire, which spread from the backyard to a sunroom at the back of the house, fire officials said.



The flames spread further into the first floor of the house before crews knocked down the flames within 35 minutes.



The American Red Cross was requested to arrange for temporary housing for the two adults, three children, a dog, a cat and a pig.



The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 to the home's contents.