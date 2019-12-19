SAN DIEGO — A family of four and their pets were displaced Thursday morning when a fire gutted their home in Imperial Beach, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a house in the 1700 block of Thelborn Way, south of Satellite Boulevard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Firefighters arrived and found that flames had spread from the back of the property to the house, a fire dispatch supervisor said.



Crews doused the fire and had the flames knocked down within 35 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.

Police told News 8 that the fire started on the deck in the backyard and spread through the kitchen, causing major damage to the home.

Authorities say there were fireworks in the back of the house that were going off during the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.