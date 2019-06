SAN DIEGO —

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle on northbound Pacific Highway near Interstate 5 Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

San Diego police and CHP officers were called out around 5 a.m. to the off-ramp from I-5 to Pacific Highway.

Traffic along Pacific Highway was closed between Sassafras Street and India Street.

The off-ramp was blocked while the collision was under investigation.

No other information was available.