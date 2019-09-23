SAN DIEGO — Five people and two dogs were displaced Monday morning when a fire tore through a trailer and damaged part of a Mountain View house, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of South Pardee Street, west of South 36th Street and north of Franklin Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



The blaze started in a trailer on the property and spread to a single-story home next to it, a fire department dispatch supervisor said, adding that the residents of the trailer and the home -- along with two dogs -- were able to escape unharmed.



Firefighters doused the flames and had the blaze knocked down within 25 minutes.



The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging, the dispatch supervisor said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.