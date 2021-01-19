NAACP says San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. needs to change its culture

The NAACP has received complaints from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department employees saying there are derogatory symbols and displays at fire stations and equipment.

SAN DIEGO — The NAACP wrote a letter to Mayor Gloria and San Diego City Council members asking them to work with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to change the culture.

Among the things it's asking for is mandatory cultural sensitivity training, implicit bias training and a recruitment plan.

The city said it already has this type of training in place. But the NAACP said it's not seeing it implemented.

It's received seven complaints from current San Diego Fire-Rescue Department employees regarding alleged words and symbols in fire houses and on equipment depicting blacks as overweight, uneducated and drug dealers.

“A current employee sent these to NAACP legal redress committee saying that their common spaces, these are the things that are being placed and people think that because of their sense of humor that it was ok to do that,” said Francine Maxwell, NAACP President.

Some of the other images Maxwell shared include a Gadsen flag, a symbol that some of the far-right and white supremacists forces wore when they attacked the Capitol. Another picture shows the blue line/blue lives matter flag at a station. And although the NAACP acknowledges it’s a symbol of the risk and sacrifice of peace officers, it’s also been taken up by white supremacists.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the Chief hasn’t received the letter yet. Gloria issued the following statement:

“As Mayor, I’ve made clear that racism and bigotry will not be tolerated in any circumstance in the City of San Diego. I take these allegations seriously and will be working with the Fire Chief to investigate."

Maxwell also said some of the complaints included Black people being excluded from hiring panels. Maxwell said recruitment numbers for Black candidates and especially Black women in the Fire-Rescue department are low.

They brought these complaints to light on the day America celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to remind us that words and symbols matter.