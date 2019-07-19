SAN DIEGO — A fire at a Solana Beach apartment complex forced residents to evacuate their homes early Friday morning.



Authorities responded to a report of the fire at the Solana Highlands Apartment Complex at 701 South Nardo Ave. around 2 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say 10 units were evacuated and the fire destroyed at least one second story unit. Two first story units suffered water damage, as well.



Neighbors, many of whom were children, waited outside the complex while responders worked to fight the fire. Four residents were unable to return to their homes, according to the Sheriff's Department, and the American Red Cross responded to assist them.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene.



There were no reported injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.