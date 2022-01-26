Firefighters battle 2-alarm townhome complex fire in University City

The American Red Cross provided housing assistance to residents from the four units who were affected by the fire. Damage estimates were not released.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was injured in an attic fire that impacted four residences in a condominium community near University City Wednesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters found fire inside the walls and attic on the first floor at a housing complex with single-and two-story units at 7928 Playmor Terrace near Camino Tranquilo at 6:17 a.m., SDFD said.

The flames continued to spread through the attic, triggering a second alarm at around 6:45 a.m. The blaze was completely knocked down about 30 minutes later.

The American Red Cross provided housing assistance to residents from the four units who were affected by the fire. Damage estimates were not released.

The Metro Arson Strike team was investigating, "as is standard for this type of fire," the department reported.