SAN DIEGO — Two firefighters were rescued Tuesday morning after part of a burning El Cajon house fell on them as they were attempting to put out the blaze.



The fire at a two-story house in the 1300 block of Helix View Drive was reported around 3 a.m., according to the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.



As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, a burning section of the home collapsed on them. Both were quickly pulled out from under the rubble. There injuries were not serious.



No other injuries were immediately reported.



The blaze was extinguished, but crews remained on the scene as of 8 a.m. for clean up.