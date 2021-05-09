Gun violence restraining order filed against Larry Millete

Husband of missing Chula Vista mother ordered to surrender his guns.

SAN DIEGO — A gun violence restraining order has been filed against Larry Millete, the husband of Maya Millete, a Chula Vista mother who has been missing for four months, according to court records obtained by News 8.

The records said police seized an illegal assault weapon from Millete’s home in January and the husband has been ordered to surrender all his weapons.

When Chula Vista police served a search warrant on the Millete home on Paseo Los Gatos on January 23, they seized an illegal assault rifle, as well as two Glock handguns that were legally registered to Larry Millete, the records revealed.

The assault weapon was a “JD Machine, Model TR 1, Multi Caliber” and was unregistered to Larry Millete, according to the records.

In the May 5 application for the restraining order, an officer wrote the father of three children may own as many as 20 firearms – and 18 remain unaccounted for – according to the records.

“Respondent [Larry Millete] told officers that he knew they were coming for his firearms and he gave multiple firearms to his friends. Respondent refused to disclose the names of the people possessing respondent's firearms,” the restraining order application alleged.

Chula Vista Police officers later found an additional two unregistered assault weapons when they searched the Encanto home of Larry Millete's aunt and uncle on April 1, the court records said.

The “unregistered assault weapons” found at the uncle’s house were described as an “Aero Precision, Model: SPR-2, 7.62 Caliber” and a “Hi-Point Firearms, Model 4595, 45 Caliber.”

Later, officers discovered that two additional Glock handguns registered to Larry Millete were purchased after officers served the first search warrant on his house on January 23; leading police to seek a gun violence temporary restraining order.

“The danger consists of children having access to firearms, possession of illegal assault weapons, possession of unregistered firearms, allowing a third party to possess firearms without a legal transfer, and the recent purchase of firearms subsequent to the execution of a search warrant of his home where illegal firearms were seized,” according to the gun violence restraining order application.

Judge Katherine A Bacal signed the temporary gun violence restraining order the same day, May 5, ordering Larry Millete to surrender his weapons within 48 hours.

On Friday, May 7, Chula Vista Police served a second search warrant on Millete’s house, seizing additional long rifles, as well as several ammunition boxes.

Gun violence restraining orders are meant for firearm owners who are “deemed a ‘high risk’ to public safety,” according to a motion seal the MIllete restraining order, filed by San Diego City Attorney, Mara Elliott, whose office handled the restraining order application.

Judge Bacal ordered Larry Millete’s name and address redacted from the court records until a hearing is held on June 22. However, Millete's name is associated with the restraining order case number, when searched through the San Diego County Sheriff's Department website.

During the June hearing, the judge will decide whether to make the gun violence restraining order permanent for at least 12 months.