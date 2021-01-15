Hash oil explosion sends 1 to hospital, displaces 24 at City Heights apartment complex

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized Friday morning and 24 residents were displaced when a hash oil explosion damaged a City Heights apartment complex.



Just after 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion that shattered a window and said he saw smoke near the 3700 block of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



A short time later, a second caller told dispatchers the explosion happened at a two-story apartment complex on Marlborough Avenue near Landis Street, just east of Interstate 15.



Crews responded to the scene and found damage from an explosion, but no active fire at the apartment complex, the agency reported.



The entire apartment complex was evacuated and one person was taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment, according to the department. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.



Investigators determined the explosion was the result of hash oil, a concentrated cannabis product also known as honey oil.



The American Red Cross was called in to help 24 displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.