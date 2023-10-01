Homicide investigation underway in Lincoln Park after one dead and two injured in shooting

A 20-year-old male has died and two teenagers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gun shot wounds.

SAN DIEGO — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed and two others were injured in the San Diego neighborhood of Lincoln Park.

San Diego Police say they responded to a call about a shooting just before 2:40 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims inside the residence. A 20-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, a 16-year-old female was shot in the abdomen and a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg.

Police confirm the 20-year-old male has died.

The other 2 victims were taken to the hospital with what are considered as non-life-threatening injuries according to SDPD.

Police say a shooter was seen fleeing the scene, however, there currently is no suspect description or information on a getaway car. It is unclear if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims, but police do not believe the shooting to be a random act.