Man with metal rod shot by officers in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting involving a man in the Mountain View area early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 4 a.m. in the 300
block of South Pardee Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Witnesses said the man was destroying property and threatening people with a metal rod.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted at the door of the home by the man with a metal rod, a confrontation ensued that resulted in police opening fire on the man, according to police.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.
According to police, one officer deployed a taser, one officer deployed a bean bag and one fired their handgun.
Police said the man did live in the home and was described as a Hispanic male in his late 30's to early 40's.
The officer that fired the handgun was placed on administrative leave.
The incident remains under investigation.