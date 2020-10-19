Man with metal rod shot by officers in Mountain View neighborhood

Officers received a call just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pardee Street just off of Webster Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting involving a man in the Mountain View area early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 4 a.m. in the 300

block of South Pardee Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses said the man was destroying property and threatening people with a metal rod.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted at the door of the home by the man with a metal rod, a confrontation ensued that resulted in police opening fire on the man, according to police.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to police, one officer deployed a taser, one officer deployed a bean bag and one fired their handgun.

Police said the man did live in the home and was described as a Hispanic male in his late 30's to early 40's.

The officer that fired the handgun was placed on administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.