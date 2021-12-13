Investigation underway into border shooting at San Ysidro port of entry

There was an officer involved shooting incident at the San Ysidro port of entry along the border between San Diego and Tijuana, according to CBP.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m. there was an officer involved shooting incident at the San Ysidro port of entry along the border between San Diego and Tijuana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego.

Multiple vehicle lanes will remain closed on the east side of the port of entry, according to CBP. Travelers are urged to check border wait times, at bwt.cbp.gov, and consider using other nearby border crossings, such as the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Overnight Dec. 12 into Monday, if travelers do choose to use the San Ysidro port of entry, please observe all posted signs to monitor for new temporary traffic patterns and ensure they are in the correct lane, SENTRI, Ready, or general. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 13, 2021

Investigative personnel including the San Diego Police Department are on scene at this time, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

There were no injuries reported at this time.