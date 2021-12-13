Investigation underway into border shooting at San Ysidro port of entry

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Sunday at approximately 9:30 p.m. there was an officer involved shooting incident at the San Ysidro port of entry along the border between San Diego and Tijuana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego.
Multiple vehicle lanes will remain closed on the east side of the port of entry, according to CBP. Travelers are urged to check border wait times, at bwt.cbp.gov, and consider using other nearby border crossings, such as the Otay Mesa port of entry.
Investigative personnel including the San Diego Police Department are on scene at this time, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.
There were no injuries reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.