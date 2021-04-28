La Mesa shooting man gunned down in his home identified as Navy Sailor

22-year-old Cornelius Donte Brown was shot by one of two men wearing ski masks following opening the door after hearing a knock.

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa Police have identified the man who was shot this weekend by someone who knocked in the front door of his home.

22-year-old Cornelius Donte Brown was identified as actively serving in the Navy. He was originally from South Carolina, but was stationed in San Diego at Naval Base Coronado.

He was gunned down by one of two unidentified men in ski masks who knocked at the front door of his residence in the 4300 block of Echo Court shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Brown was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died during surgery, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

So far police have not released a possible motive and the search continues for those responsible for the killing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Brown and his family.