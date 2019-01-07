SAN DIEGO — A large tree fell onto the roof of the Starlight Bowl amphitheater at Balboa Park on Monday.

The tree came down on the entrance section of the amphitheater located at 2005 Pan American Plaza, authorities said.

Video sent in by a News 8 viewer, shows a large tree that fell on part of the concrete structure, causing damage to the roof.

It is unknown what caused the tree to fall. No injuries were reported.

Crews worked to remove the tree from the area.

The Starlight Bowl, which began hosting events in 1935, has been closed since 2012. A nonprofit group called Save Starlight has been working to restore it.