Homicide detectives investigating after fight in Lemon Grove leaves man dead

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 51-year-old male is dead following a fight in Lemon Grove.

According to the investigating lieutenant, police received a call about a fight in the 3700 block of Grove Street at around 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old male going through “some type of medical distress." The deputies and paramedics attempted life saving measures. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The lieutenant said the preliminary information indicates the 51-year-old was in an altercation with a 32-year-old man who has since been detained. Investigators say the man who died showed no signs of stab wounds or gunshots, describing the altercation as “a bad fight that didn’t end well.”