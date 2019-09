SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards rescued a teenager who was seen struggling in the water after jumping off of a cliff near Pappy’s Point in Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen lifeguards were in the water and on jet skis looking for any signs of the teen for about an hour. He was later found and transported to a local area hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

