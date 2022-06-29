Man accused of killing father-in-law and brother-in-law in court

Authorities say 44-year-old Christian Bobila killed the men execution style.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — The man who police say shot and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Valley Center Sunday night appeared in San Diego’s North County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say 44-year-old Christian Bobila is responsible for the double murder.

Investigators said on Sunday, June 26, Bobila drove down from the Bay area and shot and killed his father-in-law, 79-year-old Vicente Reyes and his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Vincent Reyes, execution style.

Bobila’s public defender stated to the courtroom before Judge Kelly Mok, "We are going to enter not guilty pleas and deny any and all allegations."

But deputy district attorney Daniel Gochnour countered, "We had a brutal execution of two innocent family members by the defendant. The defendant is both a flight risk, based on the nature of these charges as well as posing a danger to the community."

Judge Kelly Mok decided, "The court denies bail at this time."



Investigators say Sunday, June 26, a woman called 9-1-1 saying her husband was shot by Bobila at a home on Interlachen Terrace near The Native Oaks Golf Club in Valley Center.

Prosecutors say they can't speak to why Bobila would murder his father and brother-in-law adding the investigation is still ongoing.

However, the deputy district attorney did summarize the prosecution’s position on the case saying, "Shortly after arriving at the house, he shot and killed his brother-in-law, Vincent Reyes including an execution style shot in the head. He then proceeded to kill his father-in-law, Vicente Reyes."

After that, investigators say Bobila drove away in a dark minivan.

"The defendant was then apprehended about a mile from the residence after the shooting took place," said authorities.

When pressed about why Bobila would do something like this, deputy district attorney Daniel Gochnour said, "I'm not going to comment on a motive at this time, the investigation is still ongoing."