Man dies after car crashes into pole near I-805 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway Thursday after a man was killed after he crashed into a pole along Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes, near the Balboa Avenue exit.
The man drove off the freeway, went up the embankment, then crashed into a pole, according to CHP. Police said he died at the scene.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Crews temporarily shut down the northbound SR-163 ramp to northbound I-805. Check for current traffic conditions.