Man dies after car crashes into pole near I-805 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway Thursday after a man was killed after he crashed into a pole along Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa.



According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes, near the Balboa Avenue exit.



The man drove off the freeway, went up the embankment, then crashed into a pole, according to CHP. Police said he died at the scene.