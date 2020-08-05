Man fatally stabbed during fight with neighbors in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning during a fight with neighbors in Lakeside, authorities said.



Deputies were called to the 8200 block of Jema Way, off Winter Gardens Boulevard, around 12:35 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was stabbed during an altercation with neighbors, sheriff's homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said.



Arriving deputies found the man suffering from traumatic injuries, Seiver said. The victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.



Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal fight.



"Deputies contacted multiple people involved in the fight," Seiver said. "No suspects are believed to be outstanding."



Authorities blocked off the 8200 block of Jema Way for the investigation. The area was expected to be closed through the mid-afternoon.



Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.