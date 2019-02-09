SAN DIEGO — A man visiting Oceanside with his family drowned Sunday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.



The 31-year-old man from Victorville was reported missing by his family after he had not returned for several hours, according to police.

The man was eventually found floating unconscious near the Oceanside harbor about a half mile north of where he was last seen, OPD Sgt. Ronnie Harper said.



Despite efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



No other information was available.