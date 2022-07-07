Man pleads not guilty to Gaslamp shooting that injured two tourists from North Carolina

Police say Johnza Watson faces attempted murder and assault charges for allegedly shooting two women, who were bystanders caught in the crossfire in the Gaslamp.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — For the first time, 25-year-old Johnza Watson appears in court via video conference, the judge ordered that Watson’s face not be shown on camera.

Watson is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

His defense attorney Stephen Cline says he denies the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito says on Friday, June 24 around 10:30 p.m. in the Gaslamp District at 5th Avenue and F Street, Watson got in a fight with a rival gang.

"During The confrontation, the defendant pulled out a fire arm from his waistband area and put it in his pocket and attempted to shoot one of the people involved in the altercation, but he misses his intended target and struck two innocent girls, who are waiting in the crosswalk,” said Fiorito.

The two women shot and injured are Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas from North Carolina. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $200,000 for their medical expenses. The prosecutor says Yrlas was shot in the hand and then the bullet traveled through Sheer and went through her chest damaging her liver, spleen and spine.

Both women are employees of a Raleigh-based student housing company and were downtown San Diego for the National Apartment Association conference.

Yrlas was released from the hospital, but Sheer is still being treated in the intensive care unit according to their employer Preiss Company.

The prosecutor says Watson ran away from the scene, but one week later on July 2, around 2:30 a.m. also 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp, Watson allegedly attacked another victim.

“During the assault, a marine was attacked by a group of between 4 to 6 individuals including Mr. Watson,” Fiorito said.

Police found and arrested Watson and said he had the victim's blood on his shoes and clothing from kicking the victim. Watson is also charged with robbery and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury for allegedly stealing the victim's phone and wallet. Watson is also currently on probation and prohibited from having a gun.

“The defendant has an active arrest warrant from Washington for a misdemeanor domestic violence case,” Fiorito said.

Johnza Watson is being held without bail. The prosecutor requested “a preventative detention” for Watson, whose next court hearing is July 18.