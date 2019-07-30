SAN DIEGO — A motorist suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning in a solo crash near a freeway offramp ramp in San Ysidro.



The crash was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. near the southbound Interstate 5 offramp to Tocayo Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol.



A man behind the wheel of a Subaru sedan crashed and ended up trapped in his vehicle, according to CHP.



After firefighters got the victim out of the wreckage, he was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP said.



No details about the victim were immediately available.



The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.