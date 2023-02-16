Man shot in La Jolla, injuries considered life-threatening

Bullets hit the man in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in La Jolla, the San Diego Police Department reported Thursday.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was walking away from his car near 3100 Morning Way when he was shot at multiple times by an unidentified suspect in an unknown vehicle, according to the SDPD.

Bullets hit the man in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

There was no description on a suspect or vehicle, police said.

A motive was also unclear, according to the department.