SAN DIEGO — A man and a toddler were hospitalized with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in the College area, San Diego police said Saturday.
The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on El Cajon Boulevard near 72nd Street, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.
The two pedestrians were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No arrests were made, he said.
SAN DIEGO — A man and a toddler were hospitalized with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in the College area, San Diego police said Saturday.