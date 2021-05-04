Rally planned for missing Chula Vista woman, Maya Milette

The family of Maya asked for people to "come together as a community to continue advocating for Maya in a peaceful rally at the Chula Vista PD" on Tuesday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of the missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete has organized a peaceful rally for Tuesday at 4 p.m. in front of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Through a post on the Find May/Maya Millette Facebook group, the family is "seeking community support in the urgency to find May."

Along with the ask for those who can attend the rally on Tuesday, the post also states "We truly appreciate everyone, and feel extremely blessed to have so many supporting us and standing in agreement that with our prayers we will indeed move mountains."

It’s been nearly four months since the mother of three was last seen. After disappearing from her home in Chula Vista early on Jan. 7, search efforts from hundreds of volunteers, covering huge swaths of the South Bay and East County have yet to show results.

Four law enforcement agencies are part of a working group formed to investigate the case of Millete's disappearance. Chula Vista Police are now working with the FBI, the San Diego County DA’s office, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to an investigative update posted on the CVPD Facebook page.

Maricris Drouailet, Maya’s sister, told News 8 it is good news that the FBI, NCIS and the DA’s office are now working on the investigation, even if they still aren’t calling it a criminal investigation.

“They haven’t said anything about a criminal investigation, but it seems like they're going into that route,” said the sister.

In an effort to gain more national exposure of her disappearance, Maya's sister and brother-in-law appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show in April.

National exposure in the disappearance of Maya Millete, 39, is leading to more details coming out about the investigation.

“It angers me because it's not May. She wouldn't leave her family. She wouldn't just get up and go without notifying somebody that she's going to go somewhere. Somebody did this to her. Somebody did this to May. Somebody made her disappear,” said Maya’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet during the TV program.