ALPINE, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday identified Kruize alan Stockfelt as the man killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on a rural road and slid right into the path of an oncoming car.

Stockfelt was riding a 2019 Honda CRF-450R eastbound on Highland Valley Road in Ramona around 10:40 a.m. near Sky Valley Drive, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Stockfelt fell to the ground and was hit by a 2000 Acura Integra traveling in the opposite direction. The 25-year-old San Diego man driving the Integra stopped. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Stockfelt dead. It's believed neither drugs nor alcohol were not involved.