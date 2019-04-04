SAN DIEGO — A motorist was killed in a fiery rollover crash in the Grantville area, police said Thursday.



It happened around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Camino Del Rio North just east of SDCCU Stadium, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



The motorist was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound when the vehicle continued straight at a curved part of the roadway, struck a Caltrans chain link fence on the south side of the road, went up an embankment and hit two trees, then overturned onto its roof and caught fire when it came to a rest, Heims said.



The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

