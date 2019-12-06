SAN DIEGO —

San Diego police officers have reopened all lanes for Pacific Highway after a SigAlert was issued early Wednesday due to a "suspicious" person who tried to get into the Naval Information Warfare Center in the Midway District.

The person pulled up to the complex in a vehicle around 7 a.m., according to Naval Base Point Loma. The area was deemed safe around 8 a.m. and all buildings on the base were cleared for normal use.

Naval Base Point Loma posted an update to its official Facebook page reporting the incident involved a suspicious person attempting to enter the Old Town complex.

Authorities requested all personnel remain clear of the main gate while security investigated the suspects vehicle.

The southbound lanes at Kurtz and northbound lanes at Barnett were also shut down.