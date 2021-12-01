Parents of toddler found alone in San Marcos apartment complex located

Deputies said they spoke with the child's babysitter who explained she did not know any of the children in her care were missing.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The parents of a boy believed to be between one and two years old and wearing only a diaper when he was found wandering in a San Marcos apartment complex was located, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning.

On Monday around 6:00 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Barham Villas Apartments on E. Barham Drive after residents reported finding the toddler, believed initially to be a girl but later determined to be a boy wandering in the complex's basketball courtyard. A resident provided clothing to keep the toddler warm.

Deputies and residents immediately began looking for the child's family in the apartment complex and surrounding neighborhood with no luck. Announcements were made by Sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter). The Sheriff's Department also issued a news release and put the word out on social media.

Just before midnight, a family member contacted the Sheriff's Department after seeing social media posts about the found toddler which led deputies to an apartment unit not far from where the toddler was originally located.

Deputies said they spoke with the child's babysitter who explained she did not know any of the children in her care were missing. She added the announcements she heard were for a found little girl and they were taking care of several boys. Deputies said they also located and spoke with the child's mother.

According to authorities, no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Child Welfare Services was contacted and they will be responsible for reuniting the toddler with his family.

"We want to thank @sanmarcoscity residents and countless others for their concern and prayers," the department said on Twitter.