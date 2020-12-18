Pedestrian fatally struck on I-5 in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Friday on Interstate 5 at the southern end of Balboa Park.



The traffic fatality occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near State Route 163 in downtown San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.



It was unclear why the pedestrian, who died at the scene, was on the interstate, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.



The fatality left three northbound lanes blocked in the area and tangled traffic for miles through late morning.